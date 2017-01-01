THE WORLD THAT GROWS AROUND YOU
Shape of the World is a serene, first-person exploration game. Relax and explore a world that fills up with colors, strange creatures and procedurally populated plants
Amble, swim, drift and fly
Wander at your own pace: no ticking clock or perils laying in wait will prevent you from enjoying your journey
Beckoning
Wander in relaxing and surreal environments that beckon you to explore, hinting at distant landmarks and encouraging you to delve deeper into the woods.
Interactive
Interact with curious creatures, ephemeral flora, and grand monoliths. Your actions will alter the world you discover in vibrant and unexpected ways, leaving you wondering what will happen with each path you forge and every hollow you stumble upon.
Procedural
The forest only materializes around you when you get close, and it regrows in a new way each time you pass. The compellingly colorful world shifts continually into new biomes and moods. What will you find when you retrace your steps?”
Responsive Soundtrack
The music evolves along with the visuals, providing an enveloping aural experience to match your psychedelic journey and completely immerse you into the world.